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Bhagwat @ MSG: 'Politics has become a game of self-interest'

Sun, 30 August 2026
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At the 'One World One Humanity' event in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "This is the traditional thought of Bharat -- unity of humanity. All our leaders, at any point in time, have emphasised that too.

"After independence, we got the Constitution, which emphasises this, but that is not happening. Because these things do not happen through politics.

"I'm sorry to say, but the fact is, politics has now become a game of self-interest. And you have rightly said, where there is me and I, there is no solution.

"We and ours are the solution. So our experience in Bharat is that we have to start with the society..."

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