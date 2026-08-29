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Bhagwat @ MSG: 'Many perceptions created by wrong narratives'

Sun, 30 August 2026
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At the 'One World One Humanity' event in New York on Saturday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "Two planes collided over Haryana, which is 
part of Bharat, over the place named Dadri. Both were from Arab countries. Most of the passengers were Muslims.

"After that collision, our Swayamsevaks reached there first, and they served. Served in treating the injured. All others were dead.

"Recovering their bodies, arrange for the funeral rites when their relatives come, helping them in identifying.

"We never thought at that time that these are Muslims.

"The prominent working organisation was RSS.

"We could do this because we are not in politics. And we don't go on making these things famous because we don't want anything from this. No return.

"I do not only tell others not to come to gain something. We do it in Sangha. We only give. We don't want anything...

"There are many perceptions created by wrong narratives. But when you come and see us from inside, all those will be disbelieving in the day..."

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