Be loyal to karmabhoomi: Bhagwat to Indian diaspora in US

09:34

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat called on the Indian diaspora in the US and around the world to remain "loyal" to their "karmabhumi" (place of work), while highlighting India's ethos of "unity in diversity".



Addressing over 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders at a mega rally at Madison Square Garden's Infosys Theatre on Saturday, Bhagwat gave a clarion call to embrace diversity and give back to communities.



The event, called 'Universal Oneness Celebration', was organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), a nonprofit group in the US.



"What is our duty? We are in America. We live in America. We earn in America… and we should behave true to America. (People from Bharat) have a duty to their karmabhoomi. They must fulfill that. They should be loyal to their karmabhoomi, because Bharat is their janmabhoomi. If they have the urge to do something, they can do that after fulfilling their duty to their karmabhoomi. It is not prohibited, but it is not obligatory. Your janmabhoomi expects you to live the values it has imparted to you," Bhagwat said.



In his nearly hour-long speech, Bhagwat also highlighted the power of India's diversity. He said that unity and diversity are in the "DNA of both Bharat (India) and the United States of America".



"Bharat is there to realise and, from time to time, to make the world realise this unity in diversity. We are one, and due to diversity, that oneness is decorated. So, diversity has to be celebrated, respected, (and) accepted. And at the same time, we must keep in mind this feeling of oneness. It is a very real feeling," the 75-year-old said.



The event commenced with a cultural performance by young Indian-American children, who showcased India's and the world's musical diversity through songs and dance.



Performances highlighted the cultures of regions across the globe, including Africa, Latin America, China, Europe, and the Middle East.



Before Bhagwat delivered his keynote address, interfaith leaders emphasised the message of oneness, unity and diversity and the need to help one another.



Earlier, the RSS chief held meetings and discussions with members of the diaspora, Indian-American business executives and community leaders.



He also visited the Bhakti Centre in New York to pay tributes to Indian spiritual leader Srila A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). PTI