Assam Rifles seizes heroin worth Rs 1.87 crore from near Myanmar border

15:45

Assam Rifles seized heroin worth over Rs 1.87 crore from Champhai district near the India-Myanmar border, an official said on Sunday.



Acting on specific intelligence about the movement of narcotics, Assam Rifles personnel laid an ambush along the Tiau river in the Vangkai area of Zokhawthar in Champhai district on Saturday, the Assam Rifles spokesperson said.



During the operation, the troops spotted a woman crossing the river carrying a green polybag. After placing the bag on the riverbank, she signalled to a person waiting on a scooter.



On noticing the Assam Rifles personnel approaching, the woman fled towards Myanmar while the other person escaped on the scooter, leaving the bag behind, the official said.



A subsequent search of the bag led to the recovery of 250.21 grams of heroin estimated to be worth over Rs 1.87 crore, she said.



The seized contraband was handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further investigation and legal proceedings, she added. -- PTI