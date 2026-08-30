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Alert in UP as Narayani-Gandak rises after Nepal rains

Sun, 30 August 2026
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17:07
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The rising water level in the Narayani-Gandak river following heavy rainfall in Nepal has increased the flood threat in villages along the river in Maharajganj district, officials said on Sunday.

The surge in Nepal's Trishuli river is flowing downstream through the Narayani and entering the Gandak, leading to a sharp increase in water discharge from the Valmikinagar Gandak barrage.

The barrage recorded a discharge of 99,800 cusecs at 6 pm on Saturday, which rose to 1,25,000 cusecs by 10 am on Sunday. The discharge further increased to 1,47,500 cusecs by 1 pm, officials said.

The mounting flow has increased pressure on the riverbanks, with the Narayani-Gandak flowing in spate near Pathalhawa and Telphal in the Nichlaul tehsil. Residents of villages along the river have expressed concern over the rapidly rising water level.

The Rohua drain in the Sohgibarwa area has also overflowed, with water pressure increasing towards the Bhothaha hamlet. This has heightened the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

The district administration has sounded an alert and put relief and rescue teams on standby. 

Officials are closely monitoring the level in the river and other water bodies in the affected areas. -- PTI

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