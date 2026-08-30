AAP leader shot dead by armed assailants in Punjab

09:07

AAP leader Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was shot dead by four armed assailants in Ferozepur , police said on Sunday.



The four car-borne assailants got down from their vehicle in the main bazaar of Mamdot on Saturday evening and opened fire towards the car in which the 45-year-old Singh was travelling along with another person identified as Harpreet alias Happy (22).



The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital where the Aam Aadmi Party leader was declared brought dead, while Harpreet was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana. -- PTI