16th century idol valued at Rs 3 crore recovered in UP's Mathura; 1 held

21:10

An alleged smuggler was arrested here with an ancient idol believed to be made of 'ashtadhatu' (eight-metal alloy) and dating back to the 16th century, the police said on Sunday.



The idol, weighing around 20 kg, has been valued at approximately Rs 3 crore, they said.



City circle officer Ashna Chaudhary said the Highway police intercepted a suspicious youth during checking on Friday night following a tip-off and recovered the idol from him.



The accused was identified as Ronit, a resident of Raj Nagar Colony in the Highway police station area, she said.



The idol has one of its hands severed, Chaudhary said.



According to the accused, his father, who works as a Roadways bus driver at the Varanasi depot, had brought the idol from West Bengal.



Experts have prima facie identified the idol as being made of ashtadhatu and estimated, based on its craftsmanship, that it could date back to the 16th century. -- PTI