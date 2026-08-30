149 Indians rescued from Nepal floods, over 275 missing

20:55





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the rescued Indians were among those affected by the devastating flash floods that have swept parts of Nepal.





India had on Saturday said more than 275 of its nationals were still unaccounted for following the disaster.





Meanwhile, Nepal's death toll from the flash floods rose to 781 on Sunday, with more bodies being recovered. More than 2,500 people are still missing.

As many as 149 Indians have been rescued from flood-hit Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday, even as over 275 Indians remain missing.