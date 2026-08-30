Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

149 Indians rescued from Nepal floods, over 275 missing

Sun, 30 August 2026
Share:
20:55
image
As many as 149 Indians have been rescued from flood-hit Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday, even as over 275 Indians remain missing. 

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the rescued Indians were among those affected by the devastating flash floods that have swept parts of Nepal. 

India had on Saturday said more than 275 of its nationals were still unaccounted for following the disaster. 

Meanwhile, Nepal's death toll from the flash floods rose to 781 on Sunday, with more bodies being recovered. More than 2,500 people are still missing.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Toy trains cancelled as Shimla-Kalka track hangs mid-air
LIVE! Toy trains cancelled as Shimla-Kalka track hangs mid-air

India to have one official time for all legal, commercial use
India to have one official time for all legal, commercial use

The Indian government has notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, establishing IST as the sole reference for all official purposes nationwide. These rules, effective in 180 days, aim to synchronise digital...

Nepal faces fresh threat as Bhotekoshi River swells
Nepal faces fresh threat as Bhotekoshi River swells

The water levels in the Bhotekoshi River rose again on Sunday, days after a devastating flash flood struck Nepal, authorities warned, urging residents and rescue personnel in flood-hit districts to remain alert.

India sends Bailey bridge, tunnel expertise to Nepal
India sends Bailey bridge, tunnel expertise to Nepal

India has provided 68.5 tonnes of relief materials to flood-hit Nepal and sent technical teams, forensic experts and equipment to assist in search and rescue operations, the Indian embassy said.

'China Should Have Alerted Nepal'
'China Should Have Alerted Nepal'

'The trigger for the flood was definitely natural, but the damage that it caused was human-made.'