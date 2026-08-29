Uzbekistan President receives Modi at Tashkent airport

20:57

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, on Saturday on the first leg of his two-nation visit.





He was received at the airport by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

From Tashkent, at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, Modi will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, marking 25 years of this important organisation.





This is Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan. -- ANI





IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome on his arrival by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in Tashkent on Saturday. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ ANI Photo

During the visit, the prime minister will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.The two leaders will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead.In his departure statement, Modi said that India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has seen significant advancement in recent years."I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of Viksit Bharat and Yangi Uzbekistan," he said.Modi said he will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries.