Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

UP govt rules out threat from Nepal disaster

Sat, 29 August 2026
Share:
20:37
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said no flood victim in the state would be allowed to face any hardship, while the water minister asserted that Nepal's recent flood disaster posed no threat to the state, but authorities remained on alert.

The chief minister reviewed the situation in flood-affected areas of Ballia and distributed relief material, according to a statement.

The chief minister said excessive rainfall over the past few days has caused flooding in 26 districts, affecting more than 1.71 lakh people and 251 villages.

Adityanath conducted an aerial survey and said villages in the Bansdih, Ballia and Bairia areas had been affected by inundation and erosion.

"We are continuously in touch with public representatives and the administration, and officials have been instructed through video conferencing to ensure that no flood victim faces any problem," he said, according to the statement..

Relief operations have been expedited, he said, adding that more than 1,000 people had been shifted to flood shelters and 447 flood outposts established. Relief centres have been set up in every district, where food and relief kits are being provided.

Medicines and chlorine tablets are also being made available, Adityanath said, adding that adequate arrangements had been made for injections and vaccines against snake and dog bites.

Arrangements are also being made to prevent loss of livestock and provide separate facilities for pregnant women, he said.

Adityanath added that families of those who die in unfortunate incidents of human-wildlife conflict are provided financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh Water Resources Minister Swatantra Dev Singh said Nepal's recent flood disaster posed no threat to the state, but authorities remained on alert.

"There is no threat to Uttar Pradesh from the flood disaster in Nepal, but we remain alert every moment and all our flood-affected districts are safe," Singh told PTI at the district headquarters.

"Before 2017, embankments used to breach, and there was heavy damage. After 2017, all our embankments are safe, and projects are being completed on time," he said.

He said all flood-control projects had been completed and officials and employees remain alert.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Uzbek President receives Modi at Tashkent airport
LIVE! Uzbek President receives Modi at Tashkent airport

Indian experts join rescue of trapped workers in Nepal
Indian experts join rescue of trapped workers in Nepal

An 11-member Indian team, including medical and tunnel-rescue specialists, has arrived in Nepal to assist in the rescue of workers trapped in hydropower project tunnels following devastating flash floods. The disaster has killed...

BJP summons MPs for visiting Sajjan Kumar's residence
BJP summons MPs for visiting Sajjan Kumar's residence

BJP President Nitin Nabin has summoned three Delhi MPs, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Yogender Chandolia, expressing strong displeasure over their controversial visit to the residence of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar,...

Saree becomes lifeline as TN pilgrims flee Nepal floods
Saree becomes lifeline as TN pilgrims flee Nepal floods

A group of 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu faced a terrifying ordeal during a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash when flash floods and mudslides struck Timure, Nepal. Despite being trapped in a raging torrent, a combination of miraculous...

Nepal: Hope for survivors fades with each passing day
Nepal: Hope for survivors fades with each passing day

Nepal is reeling from devastating flash floods that have claimed over 600 lives and left more than 2,400 people missing. Rescuers are battling difficult conditions, including intermittent rainfall, to find survivors, while families...