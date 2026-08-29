UP govt rules out threat from Nepal disaster

20:37

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said no flood victim in the state would be allowed to face any hardship, while the water minister asserted that Nepal's recent flood disaster posed no threat to the state, but authorities remained on alert.



The chief minister reviewed the situation in flood-affected areas of Ballia and distributed relief material, according to a statement.



The chief minister said excessive rainfall over the past few days has caused flooding in 26 districts, affecting more than 1.71 lakh people and 251 villages.



Adityanath conducted an aerial survey and said villages in the Bansdih, Ballia and Bairia areas had been affected by inundation and erosion.



"We are continuously in touch with public representatives and the administration, and officials have been instructed through video conferencing to ensure that no flood victim faces any problem," he said, according to the statement..



Relief operations have been expedited, he said, adding that more than 1,000 people had been shifted to flood shelters and 447 flood outposts established. Relief centres have been set up in every district, where food and relief kits are being provided.



Medicines and chlorine tablets are also being made available, Adityanath said, adding that adequate arrangements had been made for injections and vaccines against snake and dog bites.



Arrangements are also being made to prevent loss of livestock and provide separate facilities for pregnant women, he said.



Adityanath added that families of those who die in unfortunate incidents of human-wildlife conflict are provided financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh.



Uttar Pradesh Water Resources Minister Swatantra Dev Singh said Nepal's recent flood disaster posed no threat to the state, but authorities remained on alert.



"There is no threat to Uttar Pradesh from the flood disaster in Nepal, but we remain alert every moment and all our flood-affected districts are safe," Singh told PTI at the district headquarters.



"Before 2017, embankments used to breach, and there was heavy damage. After 2017, all our embankments are safe, and projects are being completed on time," he said.



He said all flood-control projects had been completed and officials and employees remain alert. -- PTI