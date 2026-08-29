UK deploys rapid response team to Nepal

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The death toll crossed 600 on Saturday, while more than 2,400 people remained missing.





Nearly 2,500 people, including 163 foreigners, were evacuated as rescue teams raced against time amid on-and-off rainfall in the flood-affected regions.

The United Kingdom has sent a Rapid Deployment Team to Nepal to support its 33 nationals affected by the devastating floods in the Himalayan nation even as appeals and prayers continue in London by their family members, several of them British Indians.The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the Rapid Deployment Team will be in action in Kathmandu from Saturday, providing additional support on the ground and coordinating assistance for British nationals arriving at and departing from the airport.This is over and above the 5 million pounds of humanitarian support for relief and recovery efforts already pledged.An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream wiping out habitations, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through central Nepal on Wednesday.More than 11,000 security personnel, including over 5,000 Nepal Army personnel, have been mobilised for search and rescue operations.The UK's specially trained crisis response staff are expected to reinforce consular operations, coordinate assistance with local authorities, support those seeking information about missing relatives, liaise with local authorities and emergency responders."The scenes from Nepal are devastating, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected," said UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband."The safety and welfare of British nationals is our top priority. That is why we are deploying a Rapid Deployment Team to Nepal to provide additional support on the ground for British nationals and their families at what is an incredibly difficult time."Our staff are working closely with the Nepali authorities, emergency responders and our embassy in Kathmandu to ensure those affected can access the assistance and information they need. We will continue to do everything we can to support British nationals impacted by this tragedy," he said on Friday.In a related development, appeals and prayers are continuing in the UK by family members of the 33 British nationals caught up in the disaster.Among them are British Indians from the South London Sanatan Mandir and Community Centre, who were on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as part of a pilgrimage tour organised by the temple.Manager Sachin Bagla said they are 'praying intensely' for the safety of the loved ones of the congregation and others waiting for news of those caught up in the flash floods on Wednesday.The FCDO said British nationals in Nepal who require consular assistance must contact the British Embassy in Kathmandu or call its own UK helpline +44 (0)20 7008 5000."We recognise this is a distressing time and are working around the clock to support families and loved ones of British nationals missing in the floods. We are coordinating closely with the Nepali and Chinese authorities and have deployed consular staff to the region to ensure British nationals can access support," an FCDO spokesperson said.The FCDO said the latest deployment forms part of the UK's wider response to the flooding, alongside 5 million pounds of humanitarian support for relief and recovery efforts.The humanitarian assistance is aimed at supporting the government of Nepal's response efforts, including through a combination of United Nations (UN), Red Cross and NGO interventions."Given the scale and complexity of the situation, the UK has also brought in additional humanitarian expertise. Early deployment of specialist personnel helps strengthen preparedness, coordination and decision-making during rapidly evolving emergencies," the Foreign Office said.British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Thursday said immediate action already taken by the UK includes deploying consular support staff to the impacted area to facilitate round-the-clock support for British nationals. --