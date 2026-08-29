UGC-NET results announced for 84 subjects; over 4,000 qualify for JRF

11:03

The results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for 84 subjects have been announced, with more than 4,000 candidates qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship, the National Testing Agency has said.



"Out of 6.07 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam in 84 subjects, over 97,000 have qualified for PhD admissions and over 4,000 for JRF," a senior NTA official said late on Friday.



The examinations were conducted in June, with the NTA releasing the UGC-NET answer key on August 16, nearly two months after the examination. The testing agency had also issued a special notice concerning the Sociology, Commerce and English papers after an expert committee found factual, typographical, translation and language-related errors in the question papers.



Later, on the same day (August 16), it announced that the three examinations would be conducted afresh in September, citing the errors.



The re-examinations are scheduled for September 9 and 10, for which candidates will not be required to pay an additional fee.



The NET is conducted by the NTA to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the role of assistant professor and for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. -- PTI