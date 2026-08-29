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Suspected Pak drone spotted along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Sat, 29 August 2026
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08:47
Representative image
Representative image
A drone suspected to be from Pakistan was spotted hovering over forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting security forces to launch a search operation in the area early Saturday, officials said.

The drone was noticed at Balakote area's Behrooti village in Mendhar sector late Friday evening, and it moved towards the Mangalnar-Dabrote side near the border before returning to Pakistan, the officials said.

They said Army troops guarding the LoC intensified surveillance and launched a search operation at first light to determine whether it had dropped or carried any suspicious material.

Officials further said that the search operation is still underway and added that security forces remained on heightened alert along the border.

At the same time, police, along with Army and paramilitary forces, have been engaging in a massive search operation in the vast forested districts of Udhampur, Kathua and Rajouri following information about suspicious movement, they added.

According to officials, the joint search operation took place at Khuban, Nagain, Khtrail, Godu Falal, Padetar, Chor Mottu, Kia, Kheba, Bhed, Marta, Joffar, and the adjoining areas in the Udhampur-Kathua forest belt on Friday evening and is still underway.

In Rajouri, another search operation was launched in Gaibas, Mithiyani, Mogla and Narla after villagers informed about the movement of two suspected armed persons, believed to be terrorists.

Officials said there have been no contact with any suspected persons so far. -- PTI

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