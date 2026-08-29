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Order FIR on Kharge 'purification' row: Rahul to PM

Sat, 29 August 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh over the 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony carried out at the venue of a rally addressed by All India Congress  Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani earlier this month, saying it was a 'crime' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must order the registration of an FIR in the matter.

The Leader of Opposition said this incident shows the BJP-RSS mindset that they do not want the Dalits to progress and live with respect and be successful.

"We are demanding justice for the Congress president. Give the Congress president justice in Uttarakhand. It is the duty of the central and state governments to ensure that Kharge gets justice," he said at a press conference in New Delhi.  -- PTI

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