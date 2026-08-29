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Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 623; nearly 2,000 still missing

Sat, 29 August 2026
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The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 626 on Saturday, with more bodies being recovered and nearly 2,000 people still missing following the disaster.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.

According to the NDRRMA, 233 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 158 from Nawalparasi East, 51 from Nuwakot, 48 from Gorkha, 47 from Nawalparasi West, 45 from Dhading, 31 from Tanahu and 13 from Rasuwa.

The flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, causing loss of life and widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure, while leaving nearly 2,000 people missing.

Nearly 2,500 stranded people have been evacuated by rescue teams in Nepal as search and relief operations continued for a fourth day on Saturday.

On Friday, the NDRRMA said rising water levels at the flash flood site increased the risk of another flood in the area. PTI

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