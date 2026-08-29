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Nepal floods: 60 tourists from Maharashtra untraceable

Sat, 29 August 2026
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Among 404 people from Maharashtra stranded in the Nepal-Tibet region following August 26 flash floods, authorities have established contact with 338 and confirmed their safety, and 37 of them are being transferred to India, a state government report said on Saturday.

It said 60 tourists, who had travelled to Nepal through Mumbai-based Richa Tours, are still untraceable.

The report further said the Ministry of External Affairs has provided a list of 149 Indians- all from different districts of Maharashtra and currently safe in the China/Tibet region to the state government.

The government has forwarded the list to all the district collectors for identification and further coordination, according to the report.

A group of 37 people, among the 404 people from Maharashtra stuck in the Nepal-Tibet region, have left Saga (in Tibet) and are being transferred to India, the report said. Of the 404, authorities have established contact with 338 people and confirmed that they are safe, it said.

"The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also provided a list of 149 Indian citizens currently in the China/Tibet region to the Maharashtra government. Since these people belong to different districts of Maharashtra, authorities are working to collect their details through the respective district administrations," the report said.

As many as 105 citizens from Nagpur have already returned to India, and they are among the 404 people who were reported safe, it said.

The report said 60 citizens had travelled to Nepal through Mumbai-based Richa Tours Pvt Ltd and authorities had not yet established direct contact with this group. Information about six other citizens was received through an online link, but officials could not contact them either, the report said.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) is coordinating with the MEA control room and regularly sending updated lists. Rescue teams have been deployed at the affected locations as required, while efforts to trace missing citizens are underway.

District authorities are verifying information about stranded citizens, while officials are maintaining contact with travel agencies and family members through helplines.

The flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, causing loss of life and widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure, while leaving nearly 2,000 people missing.  -- PTI

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