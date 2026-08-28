Nepal floods: 404 tourists from Maharashtra stranded

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As many as 404 people from Maharashtra are stranded but confirmed safe in various parts of Nepal following the devastating flash floods while 60 tourists are still untraceable, a state government official said on Friday.



Further, 105 people from Maharashtra who were in Nepal at the time of the tragedy have reached back in India, said the State Disaster Management Department official.



"All of them are from Nagpur and they will return home as per their schedule," the official said.



Sixty people from the state who were on a Nepal tour organised by Mumbai-based Richa Tours Pvt Ltd could not be contacted, he said.



"So far, 404 people from Maharashtra have been confirmed to be stuck in Nepal. Of these, 105 are back in the country, while our control room has established contact with the remaining 299 people, who are safe but stranded in various parts of Nepal," he added.



A sudden massive flood swept down the Bhote Koshi river in Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people and causing widespread damage.



As many as 37 pilgrims who were stranded in Tibet after completing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra left for Kathmandu on Friday morning following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's intervention.



According to the Chief Minister's Office, the group, which includes pilgrims from Thane, Pune, Raigad, Alibag, and Dombivli, left Saga in Tibet around 6 am via the Nyalam check-post and is travelling towards the Nepalese capital. -- PTI