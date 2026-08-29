Jharkhand sounds alert after 8 persons test positive for swine flu

20:44

The Jharkhand health department on Saturday sounded an alert after at least eight people tested positive for H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu, an official said.



In an advisory issued to all civil surgeons, medical colleges and district surveillance officials, the department asked them to remain vigilant, screen suspected cases and keep isolation wards ready at hospitals, he said.



"There is no panic situation so far. The alert has been issued only to spread awareness among common people and take up precautionary measures in advance," state National Health Mission (NHM) director Shashi Prakash Jha said.



Jha appealed to people to take even a normal fever seriously and seek proper medical treatment.



"As many as 11 samples were examined, of which eight tested positive for the H1N1 virus at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)," an official said.



Cases of influenza A (H1N1) and H3N2 seasonal influenza have been reported in several states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.



Under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), daily monitoring of ILI (influenza-like illness) and SARI (severe acute respiratory infections) cases across the state and reporting on the IHIP portal are being ensured, a release of the health department said.



Testing facilities for Influenza A H1N1 and H3N2 have been made available at RIMS, Ranchi, and MGM, Jamshedpur.



"Instructions have been issued to designate an isolation ward with at least 10 beds in all district hospitals and medical colleges for the treatment of suspected and infected patients," the release said.



The hospitals have been directed to ensure adequate arrangements for PPE kits, masks, triple-layer masks, essential medicines, oxygen equipment, and ventilators in hospitals.



Mandatory screening will be conducted for patients visiting hospital OPDs with symptoms of ILI and SAR, it added.



According to the health department's advisory, the elderly, children up to the age of five, pregnant women, and individuals suffering from serious chronic illnesses are more susceptible to this infection and require special care. -- PTI