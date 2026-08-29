Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Jarange launches indefinite fast, accuses Fadnavis of 'grudge' against Marathas

Sat, 29 August 2026
Share:
11:02
image
Quota activist Manoj Jarange launched an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, accusing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of holding a "grudge" against the Maratha community and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde of quietly backing him.

Speaking to reporters before commencing his fast at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange demanded the elimination of the caste verification committee and threatened to march to the Chief Minister's residence in Mumbai if the government fails to resolve all pending quota issues.

''Devendra Fadnavis holds a grudge against the Maratha community, and Eknath Shinde is providing covert support through Minister of Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat. If they don't resolve our issues, we will go to Varsha Bungalow. If the government team comes to talk, we will talk to them. But this is my final agitation... I will not get up till all the issues are resolved,'' he said.

Jarange has led several agitations demanding that eligible Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian community that enjoys reservation benefits in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

He has launched nine hunger strikes since August-September 2023 to push for Maratha reservation under the OBC category.

Alleging systemic bias, the activist claimed the state government does not want the Maratha youth to advance.

"This government does not want the Maratha community to grow. I have told our people that while valid historical records have been found, the authority to issue certificates remains with officials who are jealous of the community's progress. The Maratha community must ensure their children become officers so that future generations do not face such hurdles," he said.

Jarange further alleged that authorities were arbitrarily rejecting valid claims and demanded the abolition of the caste verification committee.

"The government is trying to deny us certificates by rejecting documentary evidence even when it matches. There should be no caste verification process in the state. In other states, Tehsildars and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) hold authority, so why do we need a separate verification committee here? The law must be uniform," he said.

The activist emphasised that the protest is aimed at securing the future of Maratha youth. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nepal floods: Toll rises to 623; nearly 2,000 still missing
LIVE! Nepal floods: Toll rises to 623; nearly 2,000 still missing

'China Should Have Alerted Nepal'
'China Should Have Alerted Nepal'

'The trigger for the flood was definitely natural, but the damage that it caused was human-made.'

After Nepal's U-turn on foreign aid, India rushes rescue team
After Nepal's U-turn on foreign aid, India rushes rescue team

An 11-member Indian team, including medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts, has arrived in Nepal to assist with rescue operations following devastating flash floods that killed over 500 people and left nearly 2,000 missing. Nepal...

Trump announces 'biggest oil deal in history' with Venezuela
Trump announces 'biggest oil deal in history' with Venezuela

Donald Trump announced a landmark agreement with Venezuela, claiming it to be the 'biggest oil deal in world history'. The deal reportedly grants the US majority control over more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuela's proven crude oil...

B'luru 'Peptide Party' cancelled after food regulator notice
B'luru 'Peptide Party' cancelled after food regulator notice

Peptide parties are informal, invite-only social gatherings where biohackers, wellness enthusiasts, and fitness influencers meet to discuss, sample, or promote peptide-based products.