Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

FPIs Sell Rs 5,040 Crore Of Equities, Highest Since June 8

Sat, 29 August 2026
Share:
08:49
image
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Rs 5,040 crore worth of Indian equities on Friday, the highest single-day selling since June 8, 2026. The large selling wiped out the net inflows recorded in the ongoing month (as of August 28).

The selling was mostly absorbed by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stepping up purchases and brought Rs 5,184 crore worth of equities on Friday, taking their total purchases in August so far to Rs 53,679 crore.

FPIs have been net sellers in the equity market in each of the months till July, pulling out Rs 3.5 trillion.

Two foreign investors accounted for the bulk of the FPI selling on Friday.

The Government of Singapore sold 1.19 crore shares, or a 3.01 per cent stake, in Ather Energy for Rs 1,758 crore through a block deal. Hero MotoCorp was the buyer.

Separately, Alpha Wave Ventures sold 2.95 crore shares of Lenskart Solutions for Rs 1,857 crore, representing a 1.7 per cent stake.

The shares were bought by a clutch of institutional investors, including the National Pension System Trust and mutual funds. The two transactions together amounted to Rs 3,615 crore. 

-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suspected Pak drone spotted along LoC in J-K's Poonch
LIVE! Suspected Pak drone spotted along LoC in J-K's Poonch

'China Should Have Alerted Nepal'
'China Should Have Alerted Nepal'

'The trigger for the flood was definitely natural, but the damage that it caused was human-made.'

Infosys arm chief Lax Gopisetty missing in Nepal flash-floods
Infosys arm chief Lax Gopisetty missing in Nepal flash-floods

Infosys has confirmed that Lax Gopisetty, chief of its subsidiary Infosys Public Services, is unreachable following devastating floods in Nepal. Gopisetty was visiting the region personally, and Infosys is working with agencies and his...

Nepal on high alert as fresh flash flood threat emerges
Nepal on high alert as fresh flash flood threat emerges

A senior cryosphere specialist has warned of a potential secondary flash flood in Nepal due to debris from an ice-rock avalanche accumulating at a river confluence, creating a temporary dam that is collecting water.

'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'
'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'

'There needs to be a monitoring of glaciers in high altitude areas and one needs to check regularly how geological changes are taking place.''We can mitigate that by regular monitoring but unfortunately, hardly any monitoring is...