FPIs Sell Rs 5,040 Crore Of Equities, Highest Since June 8

08:49

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Rs 5,040 crore worth of Indian equities on Friday, the highest single-day selling since June 8, 2026. The large selling wiped out the net inflows recorded in the ongoing month (as of August 28).



The selling was mostly absorbed by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stepping up purchases and brought Rs 5,184 crore worth of equities on Friday, taking their total purchases in August so far to Rs 53,679 crore.



FPIs have been net sellers in the equity market in each of the months till July, pulling out Rs 3.5 trillion.



Two foreign investors accounted for the bulk of the FPI selling on Friday.



The Government of Singapore sold 1.19 crore shares, or a 3.01 per cent stake, in Ather Energy for Rs 1,758 crore through a block deal. Hero MotoCorp was the buyer.



Separately, Alpha Wave Ventures sold 2.95 crore shares of Lenskart Solutions for Rs 1,857 crore, representing a 1.7 per cent stake.



The shares were bought by a clutch of institutional investors, including the National Pension System Trust and mutual funds. The two transactions together amounted to Rs 3,615 crore.



-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard