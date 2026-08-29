FIR against Mamata over 'violation' of HC order

15:51

The Kolkata Police on Saturday registered a suo motu FIR against former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for alleged violation of Calcutta High Court-imposed conditions for holding a TMCP foundation day event here.



The FIR was filed at the Hastings Police Station against Banerjee as well as the organisers of the meeting of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), an officer said.



"The FIR has been registered for the alleged violation of the court's order. The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation," he said.



The case was registered after examining the conditions imposed by the court for holding the meeting at Cathedral Road in central Kolkata on Friday. -- PTI