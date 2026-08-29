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Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 earns Rs 200 crore at box office

Sat, 29 August 2026
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Actor Emraan Hashmi's film Awarapan 2 has earned over Rs 200 crore at the global box office.

The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is a sequel to the 2007 cult film Awarapan, which featured the actor in the role of Shivam.

Besides Hashmi, Awarapan 2 features Disha Patani as Zara and Shabana Azmi in the role of Nafisa Nawaz, among others.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on Instagram on Saturday, which featured the film's poster with the numbers written over it. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 220.49 crore at the global box office.

"The Fans Who Waited 19 Years. The Audiences Who Discovered Shivam for the First Time. The Ones Who Fell in Love with the Songs. Rs 220.49 Crore Worldwide. 15 Days. This Number Belongs to All of You. Thank You for Bringing Shivam Back. Have You Seen It Yet? In Cinemas. Book Now," read the caption.

The film is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. It revolves around retired Shivam, who is pulled back into the violent Bangkok underworld to rescue trafficked children.

Actors Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky and Aniruddh Rawal round off the cast of the film

The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, had gained cult status over the years, especially for its soundtrack, which featured tracks such as Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta.   -- PTI

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