Dipke claims expired food packets found at Maha govt school

18:38

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday visited a government-run school at Aundha in his home district of Hingoli as part of the 'School Thik Karo' campaign and claimed to have found expired packets intended for student food.



He also flagged issues, including a defective water filter and a lack of water supply in the school bathroom.



The student activist showed packets of spices to the media at the school and claimed they had expired in February.



"The students are given food from packets that expired back in February. Now September is about to start. Will they (staff) feed the children of ministers from the same packets of food? Her children come from poor families, so you will feed them expired food?'' he said.



Dipke checked the school's overhead water tank and checked the water inside.



He also spoke with the concerned officer of that area.



"The food packets have been used for six months. There is a filter, but the students are drinking borewell water because the filter is not functioning. There is no water in the bathroom also," he told the concerned officer over the phone.



Dipke alleged that students are being treated worse than animals.



"The school has only two classrooms for 87 students while four grades are sanctioned," he said.



Dipke launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign on August 15 to address and expose basic infrastructure gaps in rural government schools and demand accountability from the government. -- PTI