Cong leader arrested for allegedly blocking CM Satheesan's convoy

10:00

A Congress leader was arrested for allegedly blocking Chief Minister V D Satheesan's convoy while he was on his way to attend a function at Chenthi in Thiruvananthapuram , police said on Saturday.



Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) leader Anil Kumar alias Chenthi Ani was arrested after a case was registered against him and others for allegedly blocking Satheesan's convoy on its way to Chempazhanthy to attend an event marking the birth anniversary of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on Friday evening.



On the way, a group of people organising another Sree Narayana Guru event at Chenthi signalled the chief minister's vehicle to stop, police said.



Satheesan stepped out of the vehicle following their request and was seen in television visuals arguing with Congress leader Ani.



After spending a few minutes at the spot, Satheesan returned to his vehicle and left, police said.



Police said no event at Chenthi was listed in the chief minister's schedule.



Following the incident, organisers, including Congress workers, released a photograph of themselves meeting the chief minister a few months back at the Secretariat to invite him to the event at Chenthi.



They also told reporters that the police had visited the venue on Thursday and suggested the number of people allowed to sit on the stage.



Late on Friday night, Ani was taken into custody and shifted to Sreekaryam police station, where the case was registered.



Later, his arrest was recorded after the interrogation.



The case was registered under Sections 126(2), 351(2) and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, respectively.



According to the FIR, at around 5.55 pm, the chief minister's vehicle stopped after he saw senior Congress leaders assembled at Chenthi and interacted with them.



"The accused allegedly confronted the chief minister in an aggressive manner and loudly questioned him as to why he was not attending the event despite it being an accepted programme. When asked to refrain from being aggressive, the accused allegedly threatened, What will you do if I get angry?, thereby publicly insulting the CM and obstructing the official duties of police personnel accompanying the convoy," the FIR said.



The case was registered based on the statement of an officer who was on route-clearing duty in the area.