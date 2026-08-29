Class 10 student raped for 4 months by schoolteacher

17:01

A class 10 student of a private inter-college was allegedly raped repeatedly over four months by a teacher, who is also the son of the school manager, police said on Saturday.



The matter came to light after the 15-year-old girl allegedly attempted suicide on Thursday after the accused uploaded online a recording of a phone conversation between the two to pressure her to meet him, police said.



They said the accused is on the run.



According to a complaint lodged by the girl's grandfather on Friday, the accused allegedly called the girl to his office cabin after school hours about four months ago and molested her. When she resisted, he allegedly threatened to fail her in examinations and defame her publicly.



He later raped her and obtained her mobile phone number. Over the following months, he allegedly continued to sexually exploit her after promising to ensure her admission to a school in Gorakhpur city, arranging a rented accommodation for her and bearing her educational expenses, police said.



The girl's father works in Mumbai, while she lives with her mother, grandfather and younger sister in their village.



According to police, the girl recently refused to meet the accused further. In response, the accused allegedly circulated the audio recording of their phone conversation online.



Distressed by this, the girl attempted suicide, they said.



Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused, aged around 29, under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Circle Officer Gola Darvesh Kumar said.



"Police teams have been deployed to conduct raids and arrest the accused," he said. -- PTI