BJP chief unhappy as 3 Delhi MPs visit Sajjan Kumar's home

18:14

Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin on Saturday summoned party MPs from Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia, and expressed displeasure over their visit to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar's residence to offer condolences after his demise.



Kumar, who was serving a life sentence in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, died at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on August 20.



BJP MPs Sehrawat, Bidhuri and Chandolia recently visited Kumar's residence to pay condolences.



"BJP national president Nitin Nabin summoned these three MPs today and expressed his displeasure over their visit to Sajjan Kumar's residence," a source in the party told PTI.