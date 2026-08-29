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Bihar govt to replace term 'fail' with 'eligible for skill training' in marksheets of Class 10, 12

Sat, 29 August 2026
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The Bihar government has decided to replace the word 'fail' with the phrase 'eligible for skill training' in the marksheets of students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from the current academic session, officials said on Saturday.

The move is aimed at enabling the students to pursue vocational training programmes offered by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), they said.

"The Education Department will amend the rules accordingly to implement this change. The department will soon issue necessary instructions to the BSEB. Instead of 'Fail', the certificates will carry the term 'Eligible for Skill Development'," Bihar Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwary told reporters here.

Tiwary said students' talent does not disappear merely because they fail to secure the expected marks in an examination.

"Students appearing for the Class 10 board supplementary examinations will be provided special sessions for one month to help them prepare and improve their chances of success," he said.

The intitiaive is part of broader efforts to provide remedial support and prevent students from falling behind after an unsuccessful examination attempt, Tiwary said.

The Bihar government has been taking measures to provide students with greater exposure to activities beyond conventional textbook-based learning, the officials said.

One of the latest moves is the introduction of 'no-bag day' on Saturdays in government schools. Under the arrangement announced on August 6, government schools will operate from 9.30 am to 1 pm on Saturdays, while they will continue to function from 9.30 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday. -- PTI

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