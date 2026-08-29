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Bihar govt helps 100 Maha pilgrims stranded in Nepal return home

Sat, 29 August 2026
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18:09
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Around 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra, who were stranded in Kathmandu following flash floods in Nepal, were evacuated by the Bihar government and sent to their home state by train, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Bihar disaster management department said the evacuation was carried out on the request of the Maharashtra government. 

"Acting on the direction of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the Sitamarhi district administration brought the pilgrims safely from the Nepal border to Sitamarhi on Friday," the statement said.

The evacuation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar Mall. 

The Sitamarhi district administration made arrangements for food, drinking water and other essential facilities for the pilgrims.

It was not clear whether the pilgrims from Maharashtra went to Nepal to visit the Pashupatinath temple or other shrines in the Himalayan country. 

"They were brought to Patna at around 2.30 am on Saturday and accommodated at a Community Hall, where they were provided food, medical check-ups and other necessary facilities," the statement said. 

Following coordination between the Bihar chief secretary and the chairman of the railway board, two additional coaches were attached to the Patna-Purna Express to accommodate the pilgrims, it said.

The pilgrims left for Maharashtra by train at around 7.30 am on Saturday, an official said.

They thanked the Bihar CM and the administrations of Sitamarhi and Patna districts for the prompt response, sensitivity and coordinated efforts to ensure their safe return, he said. 

Some of the pilgrims also tied rakhis to the railway and state government officials concerned, he said.  -- PTI

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