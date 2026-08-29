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Bhagwat @ MSG: 'In publicity matters we are way behind'

Sat, 29 August 2026
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At the 'One World One Humanity' event at Madison Square Garden, New York City, on Saturday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, " In Sangha, we only give. We don't want anything. That is why in publicity matters, we are way behind...

"Politics today, especially in a democracy, depends on the public view. If there is public opinion, then no politician will dare to go against it.

"Therefore, I think after taking a common resolve today, we have to act in these societies, and we have to act first locally. Whatever we decide to do today, we should start in our own country and create pockets of such selfless service, such an atmosphere of unity, and then this dialogue should continue.

"Through this dialogue, we should connect them, and then we should grow."

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