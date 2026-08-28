Woman dies after crowd crush at saree distribution event in Bareilly

20:57

A 45-year-old woman died after she was allegedly caught in a crowd crush at a saree distribution event ahead of Raksha Bandhan, her family said on Friday.



Her last rites were performed on Friday, while her family alleged they were informed late about her condition.



The deceased, Madhu Singh, a resident of Chandraguptapuram in Satipur Colony under the Baradari police station area, was among the women attending the programme at Bareilly Club's mela ground.



The event, organised by Mayor Umesh Gautam and his son Parth Gautam's foundation, involved distribution of sarees to women ahead of Raksha Bandhan.



According to family members, Madhu was taken to Mission Hospital after her condition deteriorated following the incident. Her nephew Raja Tomar, a former BJP East Mandal president, said he had brought her to the programme around 10 am and left her with women from their neighbourhood before going to drive a school auto.



Tomar said he received a call around 1.30 pm informing him that Madhu's condition had worsened after the crowd incident.



A relative, Lata Devi, alleged that the family struggled to get information about Madhu's condition at the hospital.



Tomar said the mayor had provided him 15 passes for the event and alleged that Madhu could have been taken to the nearby military hospital had the family been informed earlier. -- PTI