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US lawsuit adds to HDFC Bank succession concerns

Fri, 28 August 2026
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08:39
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Shares of HDFC Bank fell around 2 per cent on Thursday, extending losses after an investor filed a securities fraud class-action lawsuit against the lender in the US.

The stock is also under pressure amid uncertainty over the succession of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose current term ends on October 26, according to media reports.

“Any leadership transition, any uncertainty around leadership transition invariably has an impact on the valuation of the listed entity. For any business,” said a banking analyst with a rating agency.

Shares of HDFC Bank closed at Rs 712 per share, down 2.08 percent on Thursday.

The US lawsuit has added to concerns around the bank’s governance and disclosures. Reuters reported that HDFC Bank shares fell as much as 2.37 per cent during Thursday’s session, taking the stock to a two-and-a-half-year low. The shares have declined more than 25 per cent year to date (YTD).

According to media reports, HDFC Bank investor Jwalant Natvarlal Soneji filed the securities fraud class-action complaint on August 13 in the US district court for the southern district of New York. The proposed class covers investors who bought or acquired HDFC securities between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026.

-- Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard

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