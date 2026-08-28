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US deploys $500,000 aid, WHO sends supplies to Nepal

Fri, 28 August 2026
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WHO supplies heading to Nepal
WHO supplies heading to Nepal
The United States and the World Health Organization (WHO) have extended support and expressed solidarity with Nepal following devastating flash floods and mudslides, with Washington announcing USD 500,000 in assistance and the WHO dispatching emergency medical supplies.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison M Hooker said she spoke with Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal about the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts, including urgent efforts to locate missing US citizens.

In a post on X on Thursday (local time) Hooker said, "I spoke with Nepal's Foreign Minister Khanal this morning about their search-and-rescue efforts, including the urgent efforts to locate our missing citizens."She said the US State Department was "quickly deploying $500,000 in assistance to flood-affected communities" while the US Embassy in Nepal was coordinating with local authorities to assist US nationals.

"The United States stands with the people of Nepal during this difficult time and will continue to support relief and recovery efforts," Hooker said.

The Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Hooker conveyed condolences from the US Government over the loss of lives and property caused by the devastating flash flood and expressed support and solidarity in helping Nepal cope with the situation and rescue missing individuals, including US nationals.

According to Nepal's Foreign Ministry, Khanal highlighted the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts and thanked the US Government for its offer of support, adding that the Nepalese Government was using all resources at its disposal for search, rescue and relief operations.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO's Nepal office had mobilised and dispatched essential emergency medical supplies, including medicines and multipurpose tents, to support the continued delivery of health services.

IN a post n X, Tedros said, "Responding to the flash flood and mudslide in bordering Nepal-China, @WHONepal has mobilized and dispatched essential emergency medical supplies, including medicines and multipurpose tents to support continued delivery of health services." -- ANI

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