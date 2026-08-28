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Until we make direct contact...: Father on daughter missing in Nepal

Fri, 28 August 2026
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Dilip Itwala's daughter goes missing in Nepal. The anxious father says, "My daughter left Valsad on the evening of the 25th of August for Mumbai. From Mumbai, she flew to Kathmandu with a tour operator and a group for a 5-to-7-day trip. They all gathered there and joined the tour. I spoke to her on the phone on the evening of the 25th; she told me where she was and mentioned that they were all planning to visit the immigration office early the next morning to obtain permission to travel to the Chinese border. That was the last conversation--on the evening of the 25th. 

"There has been no contact since then, and floods have occurred in the area... I do not know her exact whereabouts. We have received some news that the group is safe, but until we make direct contact or speak to her personally, everyone remains anxious."

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