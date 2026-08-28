Uddhav Sena, BJP workers clash after SIR forms found at Navi Mumbai photocopy shop

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Authorities also seized thousands of printed SIR forms from the premises and transferred them to the police station. -- PTI

Thousands of printed SIR forms were allegedly found at a photocopy shop in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on Friday, triggering a clash between Shiv Sena-UBT and Bharatiya Janata Party activists and a police investigation, officials said.The incident occurred after Sena-UBT workers confronted a man, who they claimed was an office-bearer of the BJP's Youth Wing, while he was allegedly getting SIR forms photocopied at a shop, police said.Local police rushed to the scene and took the alleged BJP office-bearer into custody.