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Uddhav Sena, BJP workers clash after SIR forms found at Navi Mumbai photocopy shop

Fri, 28 August 2026
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Thousands of printed SIR forms were allegedly found at a photocopy shop in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on Friday, triggering a clash between Shiv Sena-UBT and Bharatiya Janata Party activists and a police investigation, officials said.  

The incident occurred after Sena-UBT workers confronted a man, who they claimed was an office-bearer of the BJP's Youth Wing, while he was allegedly getting SIR forms photocopied at a shop, police said. 

Local police rushed to the scene and took the alleged BJP office-bearer into custody. 

Authorities also seized thousands of printed SIR forms from the premises and transferred them to the police station. -- PTI

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