Two relief flights sent to Nepal, third this evening: MEA

18:08

A view of 37.5 tonnes of relief material being loaded onto the second IAF C-17 flight for flood-hit Nepal in Ghaziabad, on Thursday./ANI Photo

India has sent two aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal and is preparing to dispatch a third flight this evening, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday, as New Delhi steps up relief and rescue support following the devastating flash floods.



Responding to an ANI question on the matter, Jaiswal said that the third aircraft is expected to carry around 12-13 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, taking India's total relief material sent to Nepal to about 60 tonnes if the flight departs as planned.



"As this tragedy unfolded, we mobilised our humanitarian assistance efforts the same day, and we had one aircraft; the first aircraft departed on August 26 in the evening. It carried 10 tons of relief materials, which included temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines," Jaiswal said at a press briefing.



He said the second aircraft departed on August 27 at around 10:30 am, carrying 37.5 tonnes of relief material.



The consignment included tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items, according to the MEA spokesperson.



Jaiswal said India is considering sending a third aircraft this evening, with the flight expected to carry portable generators, dignity kits, food, water purification tablets and medicines. The supplies are among items made available or requested by the Nepalese side, he said.



"The total load of this particular flight would be something around 12-13 tonnes. Overall, you know, keeping in mind that this flight also takes off, we would have sent 60 tonnes of relief material to Nepal by way of our humanitarian assistance," Jaiswal said. -- ANI