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Two leopards, jaguar die of age-related health issues at Tirupati zoo

Fri, 28 August 2026
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Two leopards and a jaguar died of age-related and other health issues at Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park in Tirupati within a month, officials said.

Lava, a 16-year-old male jaguar died due to multi-organ failure. 

The animal had been suffering from cancer since 2017, the zoo said in a press release on Friday.

"The male jaguar named Lava died on July 28. The animal was received on January 1, 2013, from Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, under an animal exchange programme," the release said.

A 17-year-old male leopard named Satya died on August 15 due to advanced age and other health issues.

The post-mortem examination found asphyxia and severe anaemia, the release said.

Vimuda, a 16-year-old female leopard, died on August 27 due to age-related ailments.

Vimuda was rescued from Gandikota in Cuddapah district and had been housed at the Tirupati Zoo since September 19, 2014.

Her post-mortem examination found pulmonary oedema and severe gastritis, the release said. -- PTI

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