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Two doctors suspended over death of pregnant woman at MP hospital

Fri, 28 August 2026
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Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.
Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.
Two doctors and two nursing staff members were suspended on Friday following a preliminary inquiry into the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district two days ago, officials said. 

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla had ordered a probe into the death of Kalpana Mishra, the woman, and her unborn child, an official release said. 

Following the preliminary inquiry, duty doctor Dr Sonal Agrawal of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department and Dr Nidhi Pandey of the Anaesthesia Department were suspended for prima facie negligence and indiscipline, it added. 

Two nurses were also suspended following complaints of misbehaviour from the deceased's family members.

Kalpana Mishra, a resident of Hatwa village in Rewa district, was admitted to Gandhi Memorial Hospital in the early hours of August 26. She and her unborn child died at 11.55 pm the same day.

Medical records showed that her platelet count was around 30,000 per microlitre (much lower than normal) and she also had severely high blood pressure and elevated liver enzymes. -- PTI

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