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Territorial Army jawan drowns in J-K, CRPF jawan hurt in accidental firing

Fri, 28 August 2026
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A Territorial Army jawan died due to drowning in Gurez area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday while a CRPF constable sustained head injuries after an accidental discharge of his service weapon in Ahmad Nagar area in Srinagar, officials said.

Jawan Ashiq Hussain drowned in the Kishanganga river while he was on border fence duty at Tarbal in Gurez sector of Bandipora district, they said, adding the body has been traced and efforts are on to fish it out from the river. 

Constable Sukanta Bagadi sustained head injuries after his service rifle went off accidentally inside the government school premises at Daggapora in Ahmad Nagar, the officials said. 

Bagadi was given first aid on the spot before he was shifted to SKIMS hospital at Soura, they said.  -- PTI

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