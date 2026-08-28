Tendulkar becomes brand ambassadorto Kissht

14:10

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has signed on as Kissht's brand ambassador for a three-year period. The campaign, titled "Loans Without Any Hiccups" brings Kissht's core promise to life through a lighthearted, comedic premise: every time a loan is approved on the Kissht app, Sachin gets the hiccups, a playful nod to how quickly and consistently Kissht approves loans across the country.



Kissht is an RBI-registered NBFC offering fast, fully digital lending solutions to individuals and businesses across India. The company completed its IPO and got listed in May 2026.