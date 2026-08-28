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Stock markets rebound ending 2-day losing streak on buying in IT firms

Fri, 28 August 2026
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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday after two days of losses and ended higher, tracking buying in blue-chip IT stocks and a rally in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 330.92 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 77,264.51. During the day, it jumped 424.38 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 77,357.97.

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled 84.80 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 24,175.65.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Titan and Eternal were the major winners.

ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints and ITC were among the laggards. -- PTI

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