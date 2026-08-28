'Sis was coming for rakhi but wanted to visit Nepal first'

11:25

Indians wait to be airlifted from Rasuwa district. Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

An NRI couple from Vadodara has gone missing after a flash flood hit Nepal, with family members appealing to the government for swift rescue action.



Chirag Patel, brother of missing Kinnari Patel, said his sister and her husband Mihir Patel had travelled directly to Kathmandu from New Zealand.



"My sister, Kinnari Patel, and her husband, Mihir Patel, had travelled directly to Kathmandu from New Zealand. They are NRIs based in New Zealand, where they have lived for 30 years, and they had made their bookings directly. We spoke to the hotel staff in Kathmandu; they informed us that the couple had stayed there for three days, checked out, and were now unreachable," he told reporters on Friday.



He said both the Nepalese and Indian administrations have assured cooperation.



"We have received cooperation from both the Nepalese and Indian administrations; full cooperation is currently underway. They have gathered all the details and assured me that they will contact us as soon as there is an update," he said.



Patel added that his sister had planned to visit Kailash Dham before returning to India for Raksha Bandhan.



"My sister had said she was coming for Raksha Bandhan but intended to visit Kailash Dham first; she planned to go to Kailash and then return to India. They set out for Kailash on August 21," he said.



He appealed to the government to deploy maximum resources for rescue. "The government has promised to try and resolve the situation as soon as possible. There is only one appeal to the government: deploy the maximum number of helicopters, send in the Army in full force, and take action there as early as possible," he said.