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Seven pulled out alive from collapsed building after two hours in UP

Fri, 28 August 2026
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18:04
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Seven members of a family, including a six-month-old baby, were rescued alive from the debris of a two-storey house here, two hours after it collapsed amid incessant rain, police said on Friday.

Deputy superintendent of police Arvind Kumar said after receiving information about the incident in Dhirjikheda village under Purwa Kotwali police station limits, which happened around Thursday night, a police team, with help from locals, pulled out seven people, comprising five women, a man, and an infant, from the debris.

He said the rescued were taken to the Community Health Centre in Purwa for first aid and were later admitted to the district hospital.

"All of them are out of danger," Kumar said, adding that further legal proceedings were underway. Officials said the administration has begun assessing the cause of the house collapse and the resulting damage. -- PTI

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