Security stepped up in Mumbai's Parel day after clash

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The exact cause behind the dispute has not yet been established, officials said.



Joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Manoj Sharma said the situation was completely under control. He appealed to citizens not to believe rumours or misleading posts circulating on social media. -- PTI

Security was stepped up in central Mumbai's Parel area on Thursday after a clash broke out between two communities the previous night following an Eid procession, the police said.The police are currently scanning CCTV footage to identify the persons involved in the violence.According to the police officials, the confrontation on Wednesday night began with an exchange of slogans, which rapidly escalated into an altercation and violence.Minor stone-pelting was reported in the area, following which police used force to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.