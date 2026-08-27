Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Security stepped up in Mumbai's Parel day after clash

Fri, 28 August 2026
Share:
00:48
File image
File image
Security was stepped up in central Mumbai's Parel area on Thursday after a clash broke out between two communities the previous night following an Eid procession, the police said. 

The police are currently scanning CCTV footage to identify the persons involved in the violence.  

According to the police officials, the confrontation on Wednesday night began with an exchange of slogans, which rapidly escalated into an altercation and violence.

 

Minor stone-pelting was reported in the area, following which police used force to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control. 

The exact cause behind the dispute has not yet been established, officials said.

Joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Manoj Sharma said the situation was completely under control. He appealed to citizens not to believe rumours or misleading posts circulating on social media. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security stepped up in Mumbai's Parel day after clash
LIVE! Security stepped up in Mumbai's Parel day after clash

Nepal floods: 290 Indians still missing, 200 stranded
Nepal floods: 290 Indians still missing, 200 stranded

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that 288 Indian nationals remain missing following devastating flash floods in Nepal, including those working on hydropower projects and tourist groups.

Nepal floods: High alert in UP; Gandak, Rapti levels rise
Nepal floods: High alert in UP; Gandak, Rapti levels rise

The administration has sounded a high alert in Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, while stepping up the monitoring of the Gandak and other water bodies downstream of rivers in Nepal, following devastating flash floods...

Nepal floods revive Uttarakhand's Rishiganga, Dharali horrors
Nepal floods revive Uttarakhand's Rishiganga, Dharali horrors

The devastating floods in Nepal have brought back memories of two major disasters in Uttarakhand in recent years, the Rishiganga tragedy of February 2021 and the Dharali disaster of August 2025, which caused extensive loss of life and...

Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?
Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

'This is no longer a single-hazard problem; it is a cascading, multi-hazard problem. A landslide never occurs in isolation. This entire chain is the cascading effect of what looks, at first, like a single disaster.'