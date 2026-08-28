Saif Ali Khan attack accused seeks to plead guilty

21:37

Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam, accused in Saif Ali Khan attack case./ANI on X

Mohammad Shariful Islam, arrested two days after the incident, is currently in judicial custody.





He filed an application expressing his willingness to plead guilty and sought leniency from the court, his lawyer Vipul Dushing said.





The court asked the prosecution to file its reply and adjourned the hearing to September 11.





Earlier this month, additional sessions judge G P Deshmukh had framed charges against Islam, paving the way for trial. -- PTI

The Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Bandra in January 2025 approached a court here on Friday and sought to plead guilty in the case.