Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 6 paise to settle at 95.39 against US dollar

Fri, 28 August 2026
Share:
19:48
image
The rupee rose 6 paise to settle at 95.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday on the back of a fall in global crude oil prices and intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

However, a marginally stronger greenback and FII outflows kept the local unit under pressure, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.54 against the greenback and traded in the range of 95.31-95.57 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.39 (provisional), up 6 paise from its previous close.

The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day lower by 1 paise at 95.45 against the US dollar on Thursday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DKS's minister Nagendra quits in 25 days over scam
LIVE! DKS's minister Nagendra quits in 25 days over scam

320 Indians missing in Nepal floods, 400 stranded
320 Indians missing in Nepal floods, 400 stranded

India's Ministry of External Affairs reported that 320 Indians are missing and 400 are stranded on the Chinese side following devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border. India is actively involved in rescue efforts, sending...

Nepal on high alert as fresh flash flood threat emerges
Nepal on high alert as fresh flash flood threat emerges

A senior cryosphere specialist has warned of a potential secondary flash flood in Nepal due to debris from an ice-rock avalanche accumulating at a river confluence, creating a temporary dam that is collecting water.

Jio Platforms gets Sebi nod to launch India's biggest IPO
Jio Platforms gets Sebi nod to launch India's biggest IPO

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, has secured Sebi's final observation to launch an initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise approximately USD 4 billion (Rs 37,700 crore), potentially making it the...

'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'
'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'

'There needs to be a monitoring of glaciers in high altitude areas and one needs to check regularly how geological changes are taking place.''We can mitigate that by regular monitoring but unfortunately, hardly any monitoring is...