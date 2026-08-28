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Rudraprayag steps up Himalayan region monitoring

Fri, 28 August 2026
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12:02
A drone view of mud-covered homes in Nuwakot district
A drone view of mud-covered homes in Nuwakot district
Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra on Friday highlighted heightened safety protocols across fragile Himalayan zones, noting that administrative watchfulness has been scaled up in light of recent climatic concerns witnessed in neighbouring mountain regions.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra elaborated on the administrative measures and emphasised that continuous vigil is maintained across sensitive pockets. The District Magistrate further heightened concerns over weather changes and glacier movement in the Himalayan region, including Kedarnath, following the devastating disaster in Nepal.

He said, "The Kedarnath region in Rudraprayag district has long been considered highly sensitive, having witnessed massive destruction during the devastating disaster of 2013. Since then, the administration has maintained constant surveillance over vulnerable areas."

The District Magistrate stated that during the pilgrimage season, the government and district administration remain on alert to ensure the safety of devotees visiting Kedarnath Dham.

"The District Disaster Control Room is continuously monitoring Kedarnath and other sensitive areas of the district. Various disaster management equipment has also been installed at the shrine to enable immediate response in the event of any emergency," he added.

Earlier in August, in Rudraprayag, one pilgrim died and two others were injured after boulders fell near the Cheerbasaa helipad along the Kedarnath trekking route on Tuesday. -- ANI

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