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RG Kar rape-murder: HC seeks CBI report on involvement of certain persons in plot

Fri, 28 August 2026
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The Calcutta high court on Friday directed the CBI to submit a report on the involvement of certain persons in an alleged conspiracy in the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

During a hearing, which was held in-camera, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a report on the progress of the probe into the matter before a division bench comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh.

A copy of the case diary for the investigation was also placed before the bench, which the court directed to be retained in a sealed cover along with the progress report.

The court directed the additional solicitor general (ASG), representing the central agency, to submit in a closed envelope "A report prepared by the CBI, indicating the path through which they have been able to locate the involvement of certain persons."

The division bench directed that the matter will be heard again on September 24.

The court had on May 21 ordered setting up of a three-member special investigation team of the CBI, headed by its joint director, East, to probe the developments from the time the R G Kar Medical College's trainee doctor had dinner on the ill-fated night of August 9, 2024, to her cremation. -- PTI

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