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Penguin India sets record straight on Sonia Gandhi's memoir

Fri, 28 August 2026
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Penguin Random House India on Friday issued a statement clarifying that it is not the publisher in India of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging'.

The publisher made the clarification following media reports, which claimed that it had withdrawn from releasing 'Belonging' in the country, as she had reportedly rejected proposed editorial changes.

"Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of 'Belonging' in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish 'Belonging' because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances," the note read.

The publisher said it's still "keen to publish the book" and stressed that fact-checking and suggesting editorial changes are part of its responsibility.

"As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process. Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book. We will not comment further on confidential discussions with the author," the statement further read.

The memoir chronicles Sonia Gandhi's remarkable journey, from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance that brought her to India to the devastating personal losses that profoundly shaped her life and her relationship with her adopted country.

In the memoir, the 79-year-old Congress veteran, who holds the distinction of being the party's longest-serving president, revisits her childhood in Italy, her romance with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during their time at Cambridge, and the assassinations of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, and husband Rajiv Gandhi. -- ANI

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