Norway's King Harald V dies at 89, his son becomes king

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PM Modi with King Harald earlier this year

King Harald V of Norway, who fled to the United States as a child during the Nazi occupation of his homeland and defied convention to marry his school sweetheart, has died aged 89.



The palace announced his death on Friday morning.



Europe's oldest monarch, Harald modernised Norway's royal family but resisted calls to abdicate, unlike several other ageing European monarchs in recent years. His son automatically succeeds him as King Haakon VIII.



Like other European royal families, Norway's monarchy plays a largely ceremonial role, with political power resting with the country's elected parliament. Harald became king in January 1991 following the death of his British-born father, King Olav V, and reigned through an era of oil-and-gas-fuelled prosperity for the nation of 5.5 million people. -- Agencies