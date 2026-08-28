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Nepal floods: Infosys Public Services CEO unreachable

Fri, 28 August 2026
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Infosys on Friday said its subsidiary Infosys Public Services' chief Lax Gopisetty is not reachable following the devastating floods in Nepal.

Infosys Public Services, a subsidiary of IT services major Infosys, is mainly focused on the public sector in the US and Canada.

Gopisetty was visiting the region in a personal capacity, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT company said in a statement, adding that its immediate priority was to ensure his safety and well-being.

"We can confirm that our colleague Lax Gopisetty, who was visiting the region in a personal capacity, is currently not reachable," Infosys said.

The company further said it is working with relevant agencies to gather information and establish contact with Gopisetty.

Infosys also said it remains in close communication with his family and is providing all necessary support during the difficult time.

"We remain in close communication with the family and are providing all necessary support during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with Lax and all those affected by this tragedy," Infosys said.

Infosys said it was deeply saddened by the devastating floods in Nepal and the tragic loss of lives.

At least 320 Indians remain missing, and 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side following devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, adding that India stands ready to extend all possible help to Kathmandu to deal with the situation. -- PTI

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